January 11, 1953 – October 25, 2021
Cremation rites have been held for Elmer Wray Edwards, 69, of Coos Bay, under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Elmer was born January 11, 1953 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the son of Edward and Sallie (Green) Edwards. He passed away October 25, 2021 at his home after a short illness with cancer.
Elmer married Dee Hudson in 1973 and they raised two children together. Their marriage ended but their commitment to their family continued. They happily adopted their granddaughter in 2019.
Elmer spent his working years at Al Pierce Lumber and Roseburg Forest Products. He enjoyed being out of doors and especially spending time with his fishing and hunting partner of 42 years, Jim Brown. Dana Woods, his other longtime friend preceded him in death and knowing there was a reunion to come was a comfort to Elmer. Their memories and stories will live on to be shared and enjoyed by many.
He was a gifted musician and loved to share his talent playing the guitar and singing for family and friends. He wrote many songs and had a CD produced of his original compositions. Elmer was a safe harbor for many friends and strangers, always willing to hold another in need and he will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his children, Christopher Edwards of Coos Bay, Angelita Edwards of Cannon Beach, and his adopted daughter, Elizabeth Chilcote of North Bend; his siblings, Lorne Bigham of Grants Pass, Florence Mallard of Tri-City, Marilyn Carter of Roseburg and James Edwards of Lakeside.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Olen Dale Edwards of Myrtle Creek and Gerald Edwards of Sutherlin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
