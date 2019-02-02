May 17, 1945 – Jan. 29, 2019
A private family service will be held at a later date for Elmer “Koop” Koop Jr., 73, of Myrtle Point. Private cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Koop was born May 17, 1945 in Turlock, Calif. He was a loving son to his mother, Elsie Wedell Koop and a kind brother to his six siblings. Koop passed away Jan. 29, 2019, peacefully at home in Myrtle Point.
He had special memories of growing up with his cousins. Koop was in the United States Navy when he met, fell in love and married Linda Beckham Koop in 1968. They were together for more than 50 years. He was a wonderful father to his two children. He taught his daughter, Anna Louise to love nature. He enjoyed teaching his son, Anthony how to play football.
Koop also adored his grandchildren, Alina Capanna, Briana Koop and Emma Dedrick. He loved taking them flying in his Cessna, teaching them that they could do anything.
Koop worked for the United States Post Office for 30 years. He was member of the Coos Bay Yacht Club and served as Commodore from 1986 to 1987. He enjoyed carpentry, motorcycles, old cars, sailing, flying, pancakes on Saturdays and sitting on the deck in the sun. He was loved.
He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony in 2018.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
