Ellen Louise (Strode) Pride

January 8, 1934 – January 12, 2023
Graveside service for Ellen (Strode) Pride, 89, of Myrtle Point, will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Dora Cemetery, pastor Noble Weeks of the Arago Community Church will officiate.
Ellen Pride passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the age of 89. She was born January 8, 1934 in Roseburg, Oregon. She was the oldest daughter of Thomas “Elmer” Strode and Alice Ida Minor. Ellen grew up in the Sitkum valley on the old wagon road from Coos Bay to Roseburg. She was one of 3 “Strode girls,” the younger being Millie Wolfe and Mavis Bowes. She graduated from Myrtle Point High School and attended dental assistant school in the California Bay Area. While in California, Ellen met and married Edward Pride, a career Air Force man. This began their life of adventure, moving about 20 times over the next 21 years! When Ed retired from the Air Force in 1971, they moved their family to Myrtle Point. Ed and Ellen both attended Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay and graduated with Associate degrees in 1981. Ed and Ellen worked at Crater Lake for several years as dorm parents and maintenance in the original lodge. They also were very active as volunteers in the AARP Tax-Aide program throughout western Oregon. Ed and Ellen have been an active part of Arago Community Church throughout the years, supporting Happy Wanderers, AWANA and Camp Fircroft in various ways. Ellen actively studied the Bible, reading through it yearly for decades! Her admonition to all was to be in God’s Word and her question of the day would be, “Where are you reading today?”
Ellen is survived by their four children, Ed & Raye Pride (Myrtle Point, OR), Tom & Jackie Pride (Thompson Falls, MT), Debbie & Jeff Williams (Sitkum, OR), and Greg & Angie Pride (Myrtle Point, OR). She is also survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Mildred Wolfe and Mavis Bowes.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ed, in 2022; brother in law, Jerry Bowes; and three grandchildren, Nathaniel, Andy and T.J.
In lieu of flowers, Ellen desired donations to go to Camp Fircroft Association (via Arago Community Church, 54239 Arago-Fishtrap Road, Myrtle Point, OR 97458) or to purchase Bibles through the Gideons.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
