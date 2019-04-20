Dec. 12, 1946 - March 31, 2019
Ella Mae Dyer, 72, of North Bend, went to her heavenly home March 31, 2019, in Palm Desert, Calif. Services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at the Cornerstone Church, 886 S Fourth St., in Coos Bay (the corner at Ingersoll). A social time with food and stories will follow immediately.
Ella Mae was born to Charles Grace Dennis and Viola Elizabeth Royce Dec. 12, 1946 in Redding, Calif.
Growing up she loved animals and being outdoors. As a child, there were always dogs and cats, even a goat for a while. As an adult, she loved her fur-babies and had a least one dog.
Ella and her family lived in California until 1971 when they moved to North Bend. She spent several years as a reserve police officer and school bus driver there. She did alterations and had her own business of making spinning wheel bags until her retirement.
Her hobbies included sewing, knitting, cooking, gardening, and volunteering at the Coos Bay Senior Center. She loved using her sewing skills to make things for friends and family, and was involved in a charity that made special little bags for the homeless women who were living on the streets. She knitted socks for friends and family too. If she could help anyone, she was right there to see what she could do for you.
Ella touched so many lives with her love and her prayers. She was a strong woman who cared about people and their souls, bringing many to love Jesus as she did. She loved to laugh, play games, sing, and travel. and always had time to listen, cry with you, or laugh with you; Ella could cheer up anyone. It was such a joy and pleasure to have her in our lives and we will all miss her presence, her smile, and her kindness.
She leaves behind her husband of 15 years, Robert; daughters, Angela Hanan of Coos Bay, and Janice Burton of Eugene; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sister, Grace Simmons of Davenport, Florida; brothers, Michael Charles Dennis and wife, Kathy of Rosenberg, Gabriel Dennis and wife, Anne of Red Bluff, Calif., Daniel Dennis and wife, Debbie of Fall River Mills, Calif.; and Paul Haddox and wife, Connie of Dade City, Florida; and many nieces, nephews, and lots of cousins.
Her son, Michael, passed away in 1965; and her daughter, Deborah, in 2010. Her father and mother also preceded her in death, in 1952 and 1993, respectively.
Donations in her name can be made to the Coos Bay Senior Center or Cornerstone Church.
