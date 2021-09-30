Elizabeth “Peggy” May Kiste

August 3, 1933 - September 21, 2021
A family celebration of life for Elizabeth “Peggy” Kiste, 88, of Coos Bay will be held at a later date.
Peggy was born August 3, 1933 to James McDonough and Neva Agnes Yockey in St. Paul, Minnesota. She passed peacefully at home with family members at her side.
Her family moved from Minnesota to Portland, Oregon when she was eleven years old. She attended Girls Poly in Portland. In 1947 she met the love of her life, Eddie. They were married September 18, 1948 in Vancouver, Washington. Soon thereafter, they moved to the Lakeside area on the coast and their first child (of four) was born in 1950. Peggy was a stay at home mom (as most mothers were in the 1950s) taking care of the household duties, volunteering as "room mother" in each of her three daughters' classrooms, always baking goodies for special occasions at the school and being a 4-H Club leader. From 1967-1993 she and Eddie owned and operated Becky Lynn Charters in Winchester Bay, Oregon. They enjoyed hunting trips to eastern Oregon for deer and elk for many years. At home, Peggy loved reading, working puzzles, working in her yard and being with her grandchildren. Upon Eddie's passing in October, 2014, Peggy moved to Coos Bay to live with her youngest daughter, Becky and son in law, Jay Miller.
Peggy is survived by her daughters, Jerri (Jim) Barr, Rita "Kay" Malcomb Kiste, Becky (Jay) Miller; grandchildren, Josh Barr, Jordan Barr (Elyce), Kelly Malcomb, Heather Malcomb, Holli Malcomb Tetreault, Chuck Tetreault, Jayson Miller and Andrew Miller; great-grandchildren, Layla Barr, Hunter Barr and Rye Tetreault.
Peggy was preceded in death by husband, Eddie; son, James Edward (died shortly after birth); siblings, Mary, Bartley, James, Patricia and Bridgett.
