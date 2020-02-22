Elizabeth Floye Mickelson
May 6, 1930 – February 15, 2020
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Elizabeth “Liz” F. Mickelson, 89, of North Bend, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Avenue, with Pastor Greg Stansel of Hauser Community Church presiding. A graveside committal will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Coos Bay. A public visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 from 10-5 p.m. at the chapel.
Liz was born on May 6, 1930 in Hayesville, North Carolina to Floyd Garrison and Maud (Hunt) Garrison. She passed away peacefully at her residence on Feb. 15, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
Liz was raised in Hayesville and moved to Oregon as a young adult. She enjoyed roller skating in her younger years. She was an avid bowler and participated on many different teams throughout her life. She worked in restaurants and would later go on to run the Greyhound Bus Depot in Coos Bay for over 20 years. In 1959 she met and married Kenneth Mickelson. Liz and Ken loved to camp. Together they would raise two children; son, Darrell (“Buddy”) and daughter, Gail. Liz and Ken would celebrate 42 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2002.
Liz is survived by her three grandchildren; Tristan Fenner, Darrell Fenner and Jackson Free; and great-grandchildren Belle and Starr Fenner.
Liz was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Maud Garrison; husband, Ken Mickelson; daughter, Gail Free; and son, Buddy.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In