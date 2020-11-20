Elizabeth "Carter" McClarren, 71, of North Bend, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 at the family home, Stillhaven, surrounded by immediate family. She was born June 29, 1949 to Frederick Feichtner and Gladys Rella Haas Feichtner in Glenview, Illinois, the second of five children born in 7 years. She grew up close to her four brothers, spending summers at a family-run resort on the Upper Peninsula Michigan.
After graduation from Glenbrook South High School in Glenview, Carter moved to Chicago where she met her first husband, David Warren. They spent two years working in Chicago before migrating west to Portland, Oregon and the Buffalo Nickel Leather Works. They raised three children on the Oregon Coast in Waldport before moving to Redmond in 1987. In 1992 she joined the administration of the City of Redmond Regional Airport. Carter and David divorced after 27 years.
In late 1995 Carter met a gentleman whom “she later in March, 1996 asked out”; and in 1998 she married Gregory R. McClarren. She retired as Budget & Fiscal Administrator for the Redmond City Airport in 2008 to pursue dreams with Gregory. They found their dream on the outskirts of North Bend where they restored and re-purposed lands they called Stillhaven. They built a lovely, sustainable & energy efficient home and amazing gardens overlooking the Coos Bay estuary.
She is survived by her loving husband, Gregory; three children, Ana (Nolan) Bourne, Gabrielle (Paul) Marshall and Eli Warren; four grandchildren, Kat and Lydia Bourne and Aday and Nebyat Warren; brother, Greg (Veronica) Feichtner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carter humbly worried about our planet, Earth, and lived true to her beliefs to protect it, using solar energy and organic gardening practices, gaining the highest regard from friends and family. She loved to garden, cook, and preserve Stillhaven’s garden bounty. She and Gregory also enjoyed walking, hiking, dramatic theater and travel - when he could pry her away from her beloved garden.
Services will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to South Coast Hospice, 1620 Thompson Road, Coos Bay, Oregon or BAH Kids' Hope Center, 1925 Thompson Rd, Coos Bay, Oregon.
