Jan. 11, 1932 - March 31, 2019
Eline Alice Powell, 87, of Lakeside passed away peacefully at Bay Area Hospital Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Eline or “Yule” as she was lovingly called by her friends and family was born Jan. 11, 1932 in Dickinson, N.D., to Albert and Regina (Wolf) Schaff. The family moved to Spokane where Eline was raised and eventually graduated from high school. Eline met and fell in love with Ward William Powell, they enjoyed a wonderful 67 years together. The family would eventually add six children to the union; Larry, Jeff, Jodi, Gina, Cathy and Richard. During these years the family lived in Spokane, Wash., Portland, Ore., and Lakeside, Ore.
Eline began her working career at Safeway in September 1963, and worked in the variety department for an amazing 32 years. She was the very first female manager and worked at the largest Safeway store, part or her accomplishments was starting the J-Hook program.
Eline loved elephants, oriental trinkets, growing her flowers, playing dominos with her husband and friends, she ran Bunco for years and loved it, and dressing up and delivering a birthday song; she was a very giving person. She was Queen Mum of the Red Hat Club, organized various events to help people, she was especially passionate about feeding people; she did not want anyone hungry. She considered her Red Hat Ladies and her Bunco group to be her second family and in return, many of these folks considered her to be a second mom. Her family remembers her to be a person who wore many hats; she spent her life serving unselfishly; putting other's needs before her own, she was an awesome wife, mother, sister, friend, aunt, and grandmother and finally an extra special person.
Eline is survived by her son, Larry and wife, Kathy; son, Jeff and wife, Becky; daughter, Jodi and husband, Greg; daughter, Gina and husband, Ron; daughter, Cathy and husband, Joe; grandchildren, Brandon, Jordan, Travis, Chelsey, Candace, Jake, Kodi; and her great-grandkids; Astin, Briawna, and Austin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ward Powell; son, Richard L. Powell; and her parents, Albert and Regina.
Arrangements entrusted to Dunes Memorial Chapel, 541-271-2822.
