Elena Thornton

September 1, 1933 – January 4, 2021
The Thornton family is sad to report the passing of its matriarch, Elena. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Beautiful, smart, funny, generous, and loving, she was one of 8 children and a mother to 5. Married to her husband Lewis for 50 years, until his passing in 2016, theirs was a truly inspiring love that few witness let alone attain.
Now that they are reunited, they're dancing together once again. The Thornton family, Vargas family, and countless friends who are more like family will mourn her loss, but we rejoice in her freedom and her reunion with those who have gone before her. Be assured that she and Lewis are raising their glasses and repeating the words they've spoken for so many years... "Salud, amor, dinero y tiempo para gozar!"
Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
