Oct. 23, 1937 – July 8, 2018
A celebration of life (potluck) will be held for Eldon W. Potter at Bastendorff Beach, Aug. 10 at 3 p.m.
Eldon was born Oct. 23, 1937, the first of three kids born to Arnold Potter and Elsie Divine in Empire. He passed away from lung cancer at home on July 8, 2018 with his family at his side.
Eldon married Marion Massie in 1958. They lived in Empire their entire marriage, never leaving the area they so loved. They had seven children together.
Eldon was a handy man of many trades and a very gifted artist. He was known to spend hours whittling away on a piece of wood only to come out with a masterpiece. Eldon could draw literally anything, his family’s favorites were pictures of oceans and ships sailing off into the distance, forests and landscapes and many beloved cartoon characters for the kids in the family to hang in their bedrooms. Eldon passed on his creative gene to his children and grandchildren as well. He loved the outdoors and camping with his family and friends. He also loved teaching and showing his children the wonders of nature. Eldon was a gentle, quiet man who liked to share his wisdom with the people closest to him. In 1982, he met Rose Durham, who he spent the remainder of her days with until she passed away in 2015.
Eldon is preceded in death by his long time partner, Rose Durham; ex-wife and mother of his children, Marion; daughters, Sabrina Potter and Sandra Sanders; son Steve Potter; grandson, Jason Fenn; brother, Ron Potter; half-brothers, Walter, Clyde and Ellis Hunsaker and half-sister, Harriet Brown.
He is survived by his children, Cindy Potter and her husband Rocky Hollingsworth, Melissa Potter, Erick Potter and Mark Potter all of Coos Bay; son-in-law, Jeff Sanders of North Bend; grandchildren, Raele Scott of Honolulu, Hawaii, Chris Hollingsworth of Coos Bay, Kassy Hall of North Bend, Shane Potter and Monica Ichtertz of North Bend, Shawn Potter of Roseburg, Justin Fenn of Ringgold, Geo., Derek Sharpe of Carson City, Nev., CJ Tune of Cairo, Egypt, Jon Tune of Medford, Billy Landers, Ashley Goudge, Emily Potter and Trevor Potter of Coos Bay and 16 great-grandchildren.
The family would also like to give a special thank you to Loretta Perkins, Richard Rogers, Maranda Jandreau and Hospice for their help and support with Eldon during his last days. He will be greatly missed by many.
