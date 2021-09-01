July 22, 1929 – August 24, 2021
Eldon “LaVerne” Edwards, 92, of Cottage Grove, Oregon passed away of natural causes August 24, 2021. LaVerne was born July 22, 1929 in Elm Springs, South Dakota to parents Eldon and Goldie (Johnston) Edwards.
He graduated from Corvallis High School in 1947 then he attended 1 year at Oregon State University. LaVerne met Norma Lea Wallace in 1947 and they married June 10, 1949 in Albany, Oregon. He did many things throughout his career working for Blue Bell Potato Chip Co. where he was promoted to supervisor and transferred to North Bend, Oregon and later purchased that areas franchise. Most notably he was an owner and broker for E L Edwards Realty and Property Management in North Bend. He retired in 1996.
LaVerne liked golfing, hunting, fishing, water skiing and boating in his younger years. He was an avid OSU and U of O football fan and loved to watch the games. LaVerne and Norma enjoyed traveling all over the United States, Canada and Mexico in their RV. They purchased property in Yuma, Arizona and started spending their winters there. He was past president of North Bend, Oregon Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis, and was an active member and past officer of the Oregon Fleetwood and PNW Avion Travelcade clubs and was a member of the Nazarene Church in Eugene, and North Bend.
He is survived by his loving wife, Norma of 72 years; son, Terry (Linda Vehrs) Edwards of Coos Bay, OR; daughter, Janie (David Yancey) Edwards of Corvallis, OR; daughter, Linda (Gary) Sather of Yuma, AZ; daughter in law, Debbie Edwards of Newport, OR; 4 grandchildren, Amy, Jennifer, Joshua, Kayla; and 1 great-grandson, Eldon. LaVerne is preceded in death by his son, Steven Edwards.
There will be a memorial service at Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, 123 South Seventh Street, Cottage Grove, Oregon on September 9, 2021 at 2:00pm.
