Elbridge Gerry Pond, Jr. (Gerry)
April 17, 1935 - January 24, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Elbridge Gerry Pond, Jr. (Gerry) of Sequim, Wash., passed away peacefully on Jan. 24, 2020 after a short illness. Gerry was born in 1935 in Seattle. He graduated from Roosevelt High School and served four years in the Navy before following his dream to graduate with a degree in forestry from Washington State University. Gerry enjoyed his years of working in the woods and he especially loved steelhead fishing and river rafting. He spent most of his career in Oregon, working for the Bureau of Land Management as well as Bonneville Power.
He was a loving husband and father and a loyal friend to many. Gerry is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Bryant Pond; daughter, Julie McAferty (Blayne); daughter, Kristen Okabayashi (Scott); son, William Pond; sister, Janet Pond Wright; and six grandsons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In