Nov. 2, 1944 – July 13, 2019
A celebration of life for Elaine Miles, 74, of Coos Bay will be held in her honor from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, August 10 at the Coos History Museum, 1210 N. Front St., in Coos Bay.
Elaine was born Nov. 2, 1944 in Grants Pass. She passed away peacefully July 13, 2019 in Coos Bay.
Elaine spent her first 11 years in Glendale, the tiny logging town in the mountains of Southern Oregon. Cow Creek ran through the back yard where she spent many happy hours playing with her siblings and cousins. As the matriarch of the group, she would often use this status to her advantage to get what she wanted. In 1955 the family moved to Eugene, where she attended junior high and her freshman year of high school. Her family moved in 1959 to Coos Bay, where she attended Marshfield High School and met the love of her life.
She married her high school sweetheart Bob in 1962 and they had two sons, Randy and Robbie. In the earlier years of their marriage Elaine was a stay-at-home mom, taking care of her two young sons. When the boys started school, she went to work at the Emporium. She started her medical billing career at Bay Clinic, where she met many lifelong friends. After several years, she and a dear friend opened Pacific Medical Billing, where she worked until illness forced her to retire.
Elaine was very active in the community, starting at a young age with her involvement in Junior Women. She was on the board of directors of the Herb Sheperd Rehabilitation Center, serving as president in 1982-1983. Her role on this board led her to help start the Coos-Curry Transitional House for Disabled Persons. She could often be found in the Coos Bay Fire Departments chicken booth, selling the chicken Bob helped barbecue at local events like the Coos County Fair and Bay Area Fun Festival.
Christmas was her favorite holiday and she had boxes and boxes of decorations to transform her home into a beautiful holiday scene each year. For many years, she and her sister Donna, from Dunsmuir, Calif., would alternate hosting Christmas. Together, they created memories and traditions that their son’s families continue to carry on today.
She was an amazing watercolor artist, fabulous cook and loved to garden with her husband. She could grow the biggest, most beautiful flowers and her yard was once featured in an article in The World newspaper.
Her most cherished role was that of mom, auntie, sister and mema to her family and the families of her many friends, creating individual bonds that will last forever. Whenever she was around, there was sure to be good food, laughter and love.
Elaine is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Randy and Tammy, and Rob and Dena; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Steven and Lisa Twomey; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Olivia and Andrew Osborn; granddaughter, Jensen Twomey; grandsons, Jordan and Trevor Miles and Derek Duenas; sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Wayne Crawford; brother, Butch Forbuss; nephews and nieces-in-law, Donny and Carrie Ann Crawford, David and Michelle Crawford and Deron and Shelley Crawford; great-grandson, Cruz Twomey; and five great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; mother, Helen Gale and father, Roy Forbuss.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon, P.O. Box 1082, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com
