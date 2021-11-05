September 22, 1922 – October 13, 2021
Eileen “Rusty” Erichsen passed away peacefully on October 13, 2021. She was 99 years old.
Eileen was born in Cameron, Wisconsin on September 22, 1922 to Paul and Bertha Heimstead and was one of six siblings. She attended primary and secondary schools in Rice Lake and New Auburn, Wisconsin and then graduated from Stout Institute (later Univ. of Wisconsin, Stout Campus) in 1944 majoring in home economics.
After college, she moved out to Portland, Oregon where she taught preschool at one of the Kaiser Shipyards during WWII. She met Roy “Eric” Erichsen, an ensign in the Navy, and they were married on October 26, 1946.
While living in Vanport (now Delta Park), on the northeast side of Portland, they were victims of the May, 1948 Vanport flood, which wiped out an area of about 40,000 residents and lasted for over 20 days. Soon after this incident, Eileen and Roy moved to Coos Bay, Oregon.
They had three children: Sue Erichsen Neuman (Lee) of Bellevue, Washington, Steve Erichsen (Mary) of Weatherford, Texas, and Kurt Erichsen (John) of Toledo, Ohio. Eileen was a homemaker while Roy founded HGE, an architecture and engineering firm. Members of the Coos Country Club, she played golf several times a week with her friends. She also played bridge and was adept at sewing, cooking, and knitting.
After the children had left, Eileen and Roy moved to the retirement neighborhood of Charbonneau, just north of Salem, Oregon where she continued to play golf and participate in water aerobics. Making jams, jellies, and pickles were her new endeavors. She welcomed her children, grandchildren (4), and great-grandchildren (6) when they returned for a visit.
During the winters, Eileen and Roy spent several months a year in Green Valley, Arizona where she enjoyed painting pottery, fabric painting, and of course, playing golf.
When Roy passed away in July, 2010, Eileen moved to Weatherford, Texas to live with Steve and Mary on their ranch. She attended the Bethesda Methodist Church and mainly stayed close to home. She enjoyed going for walks and watching the cows, horses, dogs, and cats. Going to Cutting Horse Competitions with Steve and Mary until she was 98 was an especially fun pastime. She had a small rose garden outside her bedroom.
Eileen will be interred at Willamette National (Military) Cemetery near Portland, Oregon next to Roy and will be missed by her friends and family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In