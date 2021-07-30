October 15, 1933 – July 28, 2021
A memorial service for Eileen Anne Adams, 87, of Coos Bay, will be held at 2pm, Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church, 2238 Pony Creek Road in North Bend, with Pastors Dan Myers and Eric Lindsey, officiating.
Eileen was born October 15, 1933 in Seattle, Washington to Martin and Ella (Archibald) Hughes. She passed away July 28, 2021 in Coos Bay, due to complications of Parkinson’s disease.
Eileen was a lifelong learner. She married Curtis Adams in Tillamook after Curt’s Sunday school teacher told him to ask her out, even though she was four years older. He asked for a ride in her Austin Healey 3000, the beginning of a 61 year long romance.
Once married, the couple lived in Portland for two years while Curtis completed medical school. They had their first child, Dale, in Portland. Next, they moved to San Leandro, California for Curtis’ internship for one year. The family then moved to the US Navy Security Group activity in Edzell, Scotland for 3 years, where they did a lot of traveling. In 1966 they moved once again, this time to Portsmouth, Virginia; where their daughter, Dana was born in 1967.
In 1970-1972 they resided in Rhode Island, where Curtis was chief of orthopedic surgery. They returned to Oregon in 1972; where they settled and raised their family.
Eileen created a beautiful life, where she welcomed everyone. She was actively involved in PEO and Progress Club. She was a tireless volunteer at the North Bend Presbyterian Church, where she was a choir member, Sunday school teacher and Sunday school superintendent. Eileen loved flowers! She had geraniums in the green room and each year would combine hundreds of flowers into specular hanging baskets.
In 1990, Eileen and Curtis bought a boat. Curtis named the boat “Eileen Anne” and it became a season of boating, hiking and adventuring with family and friends, which will always be treasured. She was also an avid reader and learner, but above all, she was love, patience, and light.
Eileen is survived by her spouse, Curtis Adams of Coos Bay; son and daughter-in-law, Dale and Arlene Adams of Woodinville, Washington; daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Dale Seipp of Portland; grandchildren, Cameron and Casey Hughes, McKenzie and Michael Flores, Madeline Eileen Seipp, and Audrey Seipp, all of Portland, Hillary Adams and husband, Douglas Harnish of Lynnwood, Washington and Mason Adams of Wilsonville, Oregon; as well as great-grandchildren, Ella and Sol Flores of Portland.
Memorial contributions in Eileen’s name may be made to the Medical Teams International, 14150 SW Milton Ct., Portland, OR 97224 and First Presbyterian Church, 2238 Pony Creek Road, North Bend, OR 97459.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
