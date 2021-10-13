July 14, 1939 – October 5, 2021
It is with great sadness that my sister and I announce the passing of our father, Edward Sandine.
Ed came into this world on July 14, 1939, and peacefully passed on October 5, 2021, living his life up Kentuck Inlet. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and is survived by his soul mate of 62 years, Beverly; his daughters, Kelli Piburn, Tobi Simmons; son- in- law, Rick and his grandson, Jake; as well as very special nieces and nephews.
Our father made sure that we saw the most wonderful sites that our beautiful United States has to offer. He and our mother loved to wonder, and he always felt that those who wonder may not always be lost.
In lieu of flowers Ed would love you to donate to: The North Bend High School Baseball Team. North Bend High School 2323 Pacific Ave, North Bend, Oregon 97459. Attn: Athletics
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
