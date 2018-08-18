Dec. 6, 1940 – Aug. 11, 2018
A memorial Mass will be held for Edward Joseph “Ed” Harwood, 77, of North Bend, at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 23, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in North Bend. Inurnment with military honors will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 27, at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. Cremation rites have been held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary.
Ed was born Dec. 6, 1940 in Frankfort, Michigan, the son of Simon Benjamin and Clara Cecilia (Reiner) Harwood. He was raised and educated in Frankfort and after graduating from high school he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard where he served for 23 years retiring as a senior chief. He was married to Bonnie Marie McCauley, July 15, 1961 at Frankfort. The U.S. Coast Guard took them to many parts of the country including New Jersey, Delaware, Memphis, New York, New Orleans, Sitka, Alaska, Michigan and North Bend where they have since resided. He sold real estate for many years working at Century 21 and Prudential Seaboard was a longtime member and officer of the Coos County Board of Realtors and he was still active as a notary public.
Ed was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, was a member of the Bay Area RC Flyers and he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by wife, Bonnie Harwood of North Bend; son, John Harwood of Coos Bay; daughter, Barbara Harwood of Coquille; daughter, Sue Hays of Happy Valley; daughter, Ann Horn of Coos Bay; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
