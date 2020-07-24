Edward Glen Rae
April 29, 1937 – July 18, 2020
Edward Glen Rae was born in Globe, Arizona on April 29, 1937 to parents Jack Rae and Dorothy Flackes. He passed away on July 18, 2020 in Myrtle Point.
Ed served in the US Air Force for four years. He worked in the construction industry and mills up and down the Oregon coast.
He is survived by his brother, Jack of Portland; his son Mike of Portland and many more family and friends.
