Edward Eugene Pride

January 8, 1932 – June 9, 2022
Ed Pride passed away on June 9, 2022 at the age of 90. He was born January 8, 1932 in a little coal mining community on Windrock Mountain in east Tennessee. He was the youngest son of Charlie Greer Pride and Viola Melton.
Ed joined the United States Air Force in 1950 and began a life of adventure, moving about 20 times over the next 21 years! On February 3, 1954, while stationed in San Rafael, California, Ed married Ellen Strode (daughter of Elmer and Alice). Ed retired, a Tech Sergeant, from the Air Force in 1971 and moved his family to Myrtle Point, Oregon (near where Ellen grew up). Ed and Ellen both attended Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay and graduated with Associate degrees in 1981. Ed supplemented his military retirement working at various jobs through the years: School District Maintenance, Meat Cutter for McKay’s, Salesman at Brewer’s Shoes & Clothing, and Coast to Coast. Ed and Ellen worked at Crater Lake for several years as dorm parents and maintenance in the original lodge. They also were very active as volunteers in the AARP Tax-Aide program throughout western Oregon. Ed and Ellen have been an active part of Arago Community Church throughout the years, supporting Happy Wanderers, AWANA and Camp Fircroft in various ways.
Ed is survived by his wife and their four children, Ed & Raye Pride of Everett, WA, Tom & Jackie Pride of Thompson Falls, MT, Debbie & Jeff Williams of Sitkum, OR, and Greg & Angie Pride of Myrtle Point, OR. He is also survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the Dora Cemetery.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
