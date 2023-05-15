Edward Allen Goodrich Service Notice

A celebration of life service for Edward Allen Goodrich, August 26, 1967 – April 28, 2023, will be held at Family Life Center COG, North Bend Oregon. 1067 Newmark St. on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 11 am.
