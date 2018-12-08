Aug. 12, 1923 – Dec. 2, 2018
A memorial service will be held for Edmond Martin “Ed” Keim, 95, of Coos Bay, at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 13, at Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave. in Coos Bay, Oregon. Interment will follow at the Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Ed was born Aug. 12, 1923 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of John and Anna (Schneider) Keim. He passed away Dec. 2, 2018 in Coos Bay. He moved with his family to Canada for seven years during the Great Depression and then back to Chicago where he graduated from Lane Technical High School. He served in the U.S. Army in the European Theater during WWII.
In 1946, he married Donnie E. Sells and they raised two children who graduated from Marshfield in the 1960’s. Ed graduated from the Institute of Radio Broadcasting in Dallas, Texas and began a career as a radio announcer. Over the years, he broadcast high school football, baseball, basketball, boxing, wrestling, swimming, and bowling in Texas, Louisiana, California, Idaho and Oregon. Ed was a MHS Pirate Sports Announcer from 1960 until retiring in 2006. Ed was joined by two friends and co-announcers Ron Nance and Steve Walker working together to cover girls’ basketball and boys’ baseball. He was inducted to the MHS Pirate Hall of Fame.
Ed later worked in real estate and then on to mortgage brokerage. Ed had a lifelong passion for sports and the good it did for those who participated in them and had even played minor league baseball as a young man.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donnie Keim; and his brother, Jacob Keim.
He is survived by his children, John Buddy Keim and Mary Ann Keim; a great-granddaughter, Sierra Brookshire; special friends, Bob and Genny James; and a host of good friends.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Marshfield Pirate Booster Club - Baseball Field, PO Box 638, Coos Bay, Oregon 97420.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216.
