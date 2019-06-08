Aug. 10, 1928 – May 27, 2019
Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Edith “Edie” LaFlamme, 90, of Myrtle Point at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Saints Ann and Michael Catholic Church, 209 2nd St., in Myrtle Point. Burial was at the Myrtle Point Pioneer Cemetery.
Edith was born Aug. 10, 1928 in Havre, Mont., to James Roy “J.R.” and Malissa (Vermillion) Brownlee. She died May 27, 2019 in Myrtle Point.
She moved to Myrtle Point in 1959 and worked for Georgia Pacific as the secretary in the timber department for 35 years. She volunteered countless hours at the Coos County Logging Museum and she opened up her home and made dinner for Myrtle Point sports teams before home games. Edie was a member of the Coquille Emblem Club No. 266, Saints Ann and Michael Catholic Church and the Oregon Small Woodlands Association. She loved children and her grandchildren especially. Edie always said that “the best hugs came in hickory and flannel shirts”
Edie is survived by her son, Brian Kennedy and his wife, Jane of Myrtle Point; grandchildren, Kelsey, Hanley, Korby, Marley, and Cally; seven great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law; Lu Brownlee and Glorine Bentley; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Joe Kennedy and Forrest LaFlamme; brothers, Mack and James Brownlee; and sisters, Ursula Howey and Grace Doughty.
In lieu of flowers, Edie would love for you to do something nice for a child.
