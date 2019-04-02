Dec. 18, 1919 - March 18, 2019
A memorial service for Edgar F. Pillette 99, of Coos Bay, formerly of Bridge, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Bridge Community Church, 98177 Bridge Lane. A private burial with military honors will be held at Roseburg Memorial Gardens.
Ed was born Dec. 18, 1919, in Toledo, Wash., the son of Adolphus S. and Jennie M. (Thomson) Pillette. He died March 18, 2019 in Coos Bay.
He grew up around Chehalis, Wash., graduating from Adna High School in 1939 having lettered in football, basketball and baseball all four years.
Ed worked for Boeing in Seattle before being drafted in February 1942. He was a sergeant and section chief of a 105 mm Howitzer crew (Army 32nd Red Arrow Division, Battery B, 129 Artillery Battalion) fighting in New Guinea and the Philippines.
He married Greta J. Clarno Feb. 4, 1949 in Vancouver, Wash., then moved to Coos County where he worked in the timber industry until his retirement in February 1984.
Ed enjoyed being a trap shooter, bowler, and had a life-long love of hunting. Family and friends brought him great joy and they treasured his ready smile and sense of humor.
He is survived by his daughters, Phyllis Murray and husband, Vic of Grants Pass, Karen Pillette, and Deb Clark and husband Rex, all of Coos Bay; grandsons, Nathan Clark and wife, Liz of Coos Bay and Cody Clark and wife, Hannah of Milwaukie, Ore.; great-grandsons, Peter, Daniel and Fox Clark all of Coos Bay; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 69 years, Greta; sisters, Mildred Patch, Ruth and Elizabeth Pillette; and brothers, George, Howard, Alan, Laurence and Hubert Pillette.
Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave., 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are invited to sign the on-line guest book, share photos and send condolences at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com
