June 6, 1937 – May 27, 2021
Edgar Elijah Shippey was born on June 6, 1937 to William Loton and Elizabeth Marie Shippey in Poteau, Oklahoma, and was raised in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Following his graduation from the University of Arkansas, he attended the Episcopal Theological Seminary of the Southwest and was ordained an Episcopal priest in 1963.
Over his 58 year career Ed, known as Buddy or Shippey to family & friends, served at parishes in Arkansas, Illinois, California and Oregon, retiring from St. James Episcopal Church, Coquille in 2009. At the time of his passing he was Chaplain to Retired Clergy on the South Coast for the Episcopal Diocese of Oregon.
Ed's journey impacted many people from his entertaining on live TV as a ventriloquist, to counseling troubled youth as well as people dealing with addictions, to serving as chaplain at Episcopal Diocesan summer camps and participating in Rotary.
Two highlights include founding the young adult programs: Retreat Singers, out of Trinity Cathedral, Little Rock, Arkansas and the California Wind Children, out of St. Francis Episcopal Church, Novato, California. Both groups performed dramatic musical presentations singing their way across North America and Europe to volunteer work projects each year. These traveling musical work groups engaged young people to become responsible for all aspects of their organizations: finances, driving & maintaining their buses, navigation, publicity, tour itineraries and arranging food and housing at churches along their route; managing all aspects of their performances: costumes, props, instruments, and choreography; and their work projects including building, repairing, painting, landscaping and teaching children. Ed co-wrote the initial three musical presentations: A Folksong Life of Christ, The Spiritual Drama, and The Flower & The Flag; while encouraging the young people to write and develop their own presentations.
Ed is survived by his wife of 34 years, Tina Shippey; his son, Adam and Diana Leonard-Shippey; his brother, William and Karen Shippey; his sister, Carla and Layne Epperson; his brothers-in-law, Erik Swerrie and Lee and Laurie Swerrie; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Abigail.
A celebration of Ed Shippey's life will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 1 pm at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 400 Highland Avenue, Coos Bay, OR. In lieu of flowers donations to South Coast Hospice, 1620 Thompson Rd, Coos Bay, OR 97420, are appreciated.
