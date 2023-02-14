Edgar E. Moon

December 14, 1927 – February 6, 2023
A memorial service for Edgar (Ed) E. Moon, 95, of Myrtle Point, will be held at 11 am, Friday, February 24, 2023 at Myrtle Point First Christian Church, 511 Sixth St. Pastor Lloyd Pounds will officiate.
Ed was born December 14, 1927 to Forrest and Jennie Moon at Mast Hospital in Myrtle Point, Oregon. He passed away February 6, 2023.
He was a lifetime resident of Myrtle Point and graduated from Myrtle Point High School in 1945. On June 17, 1950 he married Florence Russell and they were married 71 years before her death in May, 2022.
Ed joined the navy in 1946 and graduated from electronics school a year later with a rating of Petty Officer Second Class. He joined the reserves in 1947 and returned home to continue working at Moon’s Hardware. The Korean War started that same month and he returned to active service serving on a cargo ship as the only electronics technician on board. He returned to the states in 1952, serving his remaining time in the reserves and was honorably discharged with an ETR1 rating.
Ed started his work career in high school working alongside his Dad at Moon’s Hardware working there until 1964. He then went to work for Tom Coffman who was starting a business of producing Port Orford cedar arrow shafts and he was there for 15 years. In 1979 he went to work for Ellis Logging Company and was employed there until the business sold in 1984. He was then hired as a custodian at the high school and during his employment was elected president of the Myrtle Point Chapter of Oregon School Employees Association, a position he held for 5 years. In 1989 he and Jack Ellis started building a saw mill. It took over 2 years to complete and in 1998 they auctioned the mill and retired. He was able to build or repair most anything and helped many people with his talents.
He served on the Myrtle Point City Council from 1969 – 1977 and also served on the Coos Curry Council of Governments.
Ed joined the First Christian Church in 1943. He loved his Lord and served as a deacon, elder, Sunday school teacher, member of the choir and worship team, small group leader and chairman of the building committee for the construction of the current sanctuary. In 1971 he and Florence introduced the Faith Promise Missions Program. They served on the missions committee for about 50 years. The program has been highly successful and has raised over a million dollars for missions around the world. In 2000, Ed and Florence joined Gideons International and he served as a church speaker for 10 years.
Ed was very knowledgeable about Myrtle Point history. One of his many accomplishments was a presentation he made to the Coquille Valley Genealogy Club in 2019.
He was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening, especially roses. After retirement he and Florence were able to take several trips around the United States and Canada. He especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. Most of the fishing was done at the ocean but there were also several family fishing trips hiking into the Seven Lakes Basin area. Hunting trips were also a family affair and at the age of 74 he bagged one of the biggest bucks ever in Eastern Oregon.
At age 92 Ed decided he needed to slow down and he moved in with his daughter Sue and her husband Rich. He then devoted a lot of his time visiting Florence at the care center until she passed away.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Florence; parents, Forrest and Jennie; step-mother, Dorothy Moon; sister, Zella Laswell; and brother, Eugene Moon. He is survived by daughter, Susan and Richard Reiss of Myrtle Point, Oregon; son, Steven and Dorothy of Ocean View, Hawaii; grandson, Justin and Jenny Moon of Roseburg; great grandchildren, Caden and Addyson Moon; and step-grandchildren, Christine Buckner, Bob Reiss, Neal Vaught and Luke Vaught; sister-in-law, Mary Russell; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in his name to: Myrtle Point First Christian Church Missions Program, PO Box 545, Myrtle Point, OR 97458 or Gideon’s International, PO Box 622, Coquille, OR 97423.
The service will be live streamed on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=myrtle+point+first+christian+church
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In