Oct. 20, 1928 – July 28, 2019
Coquille resident Edgar “Corky” Neil Daniels passed away July 28, 2019 at his home in Coquille after a long illness, he was 90. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2, at the Coquille Christian Community Church with private burial at Norway Cemetery.
Corky was born Oct. 20, 1928, and grew up in Springfield. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy close to the end of World War II and served two years. He came back to Springfield where he worked at the fire department and then transferred to the police department. When the Korean conflict began, Corky rejoined the U.S. Navy for another four years. After discharge, he returned to Springfield and then moved to Myrtle Point, and worked for the police department for three years. Corky met Jennie (Zinn) Daniels and they married in October 1955.
In 1958, Corky took a deputy sheriff position for Coos County and moved to Coquille. His job required him to cover south Coos County and parts of Curry County. In 1965, Corky was hired as the chief of police for Coquille and he remained in that position until he retired in January 1991. During his tenure as chief, Corky started and administrated the Coquille ambulance service. He enlisted a local physician to assist with training the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program in 1969 (note: this was the very beginning of certification in the state). During his time as chief, Corky volunteered countless hours for the school programs, was president, and member, of the local Kiwanis Organization, provided safety presentations for the local schools, and taught various classes for Southwest Oregon Community College.
After retirement, Corky continued as an EMT for the city ambulance service and did his last “run” at the age of 81. Post retirement he was elected as a member of the Coquille City Council for five terms (20 years). Additionally, Corky worked in the Line Backer Program for the Police Chief’s Association for the state of Oregon. This program provided police chiefs for towns who needed interim chiefs. He served in Powers and in Bandon. As a volunteer Corky continued to serve as an EMT for sporting events for junior and senior high.
Corky Daniels had a passion for the city of Coquille, the people of Coquille and the schools of Coquille. He bled Red-Devil Red and he served them wholeheartedly for the past 54 years.
He leaves his wife of 63 years, Jennie (Zinn) Daniels; his two sons, Rick Daniels and his wife, Nancy, and Neil Daniels and wife, Julie; five grandchildren, Luke Daniels and wife, Ailie, Jennie Daniels and husband, Kevin Talbert, Jakob, David and Ryan Daniels; and two great-grandchildren, Kohen and Elijah Daniels.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com and www.theworldlink.com
