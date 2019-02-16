June 18, 1929 – Jan 17, 2019
A graveside service will be held for Eddie Wayne Noble at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 22, at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. Eddie passed away Jan 17, 2019.
Eddie was born June 18, 1929 in Edna, Texas. After graduating high school in May 1948, he worked as a surveyor until 1950 when he joined the United States Air Force. He married Marlene Negelspach in February 1954 in Portland. After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force in August 1954, he joined the Oregon Air National Guard. Concurrent with his Guard service he also worked in the wood products industry. This took him to Spokane, Wash., and Lake Oswego. In 1976, Eddie found himself in Klamath Falls.
With the wood products industry taking a downturn, Eddie re-enlisted in the Oregon Air National Guard in Klamath Falls. In 1981, his unit was transferred to Coos Bay. Nine years later, he retired from the Guard in August 1989. Eddie and Marlene enjoyed life in Coos Bay for the next 29 years. During this time, they enjoyed three trips to Germany, and trips to Italy, England and Scotland.
Eddie is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marlene; sons, Steve, Dan and David; three granddaughters; and many nieces and nephews.
Contributions can be made to the Presbyterian Church, 2238 Pony Creek Rd, North Bend, OR 97459 or a charity of choice.
