January 22, 1943 – October 12, 2021
Longtime Woodland, California resident, Earl Vernon Stephens peacefully passed with his family around him, on October 12, 2021. Earl was born January 22, 1943, in Shenandoah, Iowa.
As a young man Earl was very active in athletics. He excelled in boxing and participated in the Bandon Boxing Club. He was fortunate to participate in several Golden Glove tournaments throughout California, Oregon and Washington. Earl served in the United States Army as a Sargant, stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington. Then served overseas, stationed along the Berlin Wall during the early stages of its construction. He was so happy that he was able to see its destruction in the 80’s.
In the early 70’s Earl attended American River College and became a certified EMT. He then started working for A-1 Ambulance, which later turned into Yolo Ambulance. Earl worked with the ambulance company well into the early 80’s. In conjunction with working on the ambulance crew, Earl also began work at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Woodland in 1977. He worked as an Automotive Technician. After many years of dedicated service, Earl retired from the CHP in January of 2003. Upon retirement, Earl happily took on the responsibility of bus driver for the family daycare that he and Kathy ran together for 42 years.
When his children were young, Earl enjoyed coaching youth baseball and softball. For recreation, Earl was an avid camper and fisherman. He visited numerous campsites and trout streams all over Northern California, usually including their close friends, Don and Loretta Trimble and Shirley Waldrop. Golf was another passion for Earl and he spent many an afternoon on local courses with his golf buddies.
Earl met the love of his life, Kathy, in elementary school and they were married years later on December 23, 1965. They raised four, beautiful children together, Richard, Jeannie, Scott and Stacey. They truly enjoyed their 12 grandchildren, Stephanie, Nikki, Cody, Tyler, Sami, Jarrett, Abbey, Katie, Kylie, Maggie, Maddi and Scotty and their 6 great-grandchildren.
Earl was preceded in death by his mother, Velma (Jones) Stephens, father Paul Stephens of Bandon, Oregon and brother, Richard Stephens of Woodland, CA. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kathy (Sprague) Stephens; sister, Debbie (Stephens) Storm (Bob) of Medford, Oregon; and brother, Harry Stephens (Bonnie) of Bandon, Oregon. He will be sorely missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to Shriner’s Hospital in Sacramento or the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU).
