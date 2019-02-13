March 8, 1933 - Feb. 5, 2019
Earl S. Burke, 85, of Reedsport, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 05, 2019.
Earl was born March 8, 1933 in Portsmouth, Ohio, to Forest and Iris (Hill) Burke. He was raised in Ohio and eventually moved and graduated from Morehead State College with a bachelor of science degree. He met and married Sandra C. McCoy and they were married June 17, 1954 in Long Beach, Calif. Earl and family lived in Ohio, Newport Beach, and Reedsport. He worked as a plant manager in plastic manufacturing; enjoyed travel, fishing, and hunting, and served honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1954.
Earl is survived by his wife, Sandra Burke; children and spouses, Steven and Ruth Burke, Salena and Cathy Burke, and Diane and Jeffrey McCartney; and grandchildren, Kyle and Megan McCartney, Sierra Burke, and Noah Burke.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, John and Jack.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date at Roseburg National Cemetery. Dunes Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
