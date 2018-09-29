July 6, 1941 – Sept. 24, 2018
A memorial service for Earl Croy, 77, of Coos Bay, will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 5, at Bay Area Church of the Nazarene, 1850 Clark St. in North Bend.
Earl was born July 6, 1941 in Anacortes, Wash., to Clarence and Thelma (Thompson) Croy. He passed away Sept. 24, 2018 in Portland.
In 1962, Earl married his wife, Connie Sue in Bedford, Indiana. He later graduated from Johnson Bible College in Knoxville, Tenn., in 1964.
Earl is survived by his wife of 56 years, Connie Sue; sons, Phillip Croy, Stephen Croy and wife, Leann; daughters, Carol Croy, Deanna Knight and husband, Steve; brothers, Jim Croy and wife, Linda, Vernon Croy and wife, Janie; grandchildren, Jordan Croy, Austin Knight, and Bailey Knight; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Thelma; brothers, Raymond and Walter; and grandson, Kristian Hunter Croy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Earl’s name may be made to the Bay Area Church of the Nazarene Children’s Program, 1850 Clark St., North Bend, OR 97459.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
