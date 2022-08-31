May 24, 1922 – August 24, 2022
Earl Delmar Plagmann passed away peacefully on August 24, 2022 at Sheldon Park Assisted Living in Eugene, Oregon. Earl was born on May 24, 1922, and recently celebrated his 100th birthday with many friends and family.
In all of Earl's 100 years he was a true Oregonian, he loved his state and his hometown of Reedsport. Born in Shedd, Oregon to Hans and Lillie Plagmann, he was the third born of five siblings, Ray, Hazel, Dale, Delvin and the youngest, Lillian.
As a youngster Earl and his family moved outside of Lebanon to the family farm. He attended Lebanon High School and enjoyed business classes and even became a good boxer. He headed to Portland after graduation and worked in the shipyard pipe fitting. On April 18, 1943, he joined WWII and served in the Army’s 119th Anti-Aircraft Division in communications where he had special training. He was sent to northern France and Germany where he carried information to the front line commanders. He was in Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge and had many interesting stories to tell all of us to make us proud Americans. He was honorably discharged in December of 1945. At this point he became a steam pipe fitter in Portland. However, after a haircut and doing the math, he decided to go to barber college at night. During his apprenticeship at Rouge River and then Reedsport he met his first love of his life, Patricia Marie McAlister. They were married September 22, 1947. Earl had three barber shops in Reedsport all on the same block for 42 years, always known as "Earl the Barber". To this day his wax figure and barber shop is set up in the Umpqua Discovery Center for all to enjoy and hear the history.
Earl and Patricia lived in a float house on her father's ranch which is now the Elk Viewing area. Their first three children, Linda Lee, Nancy Marie and Sally Ann called this home. They bought their first and only house on Bowman Road and then welcomed Thomas Earl followed by Samuel Paul, Douglas Bruce, Terry Hans and Daniel Gordon. With eight kids, there was never a dull moment around the Plagmann's. Earl was a proud member of the VFW in Reedsport and a well-known member of the community. Every summer he packed up the family and headed to the high mountain reservoir at Wickiup to camp, fish and enjoy the Cascades till school started up. Earl would closeup the barber shop Saturday night and open it on Tuesday morning. They enjoyed the outdoors with family and everyone that came to visit. The stories will live on forever.
On May 17th, 1986, Patricia Marie Plagmann passed away. They were married 39 years. In 1987 Earl married Patricia's best friend Carol Smiley Dickson. With Carol’s four grown children, Wayne, Wendy, Fran, and Fred; and with Earl’s eight plus all the grand and great grand kids it made a large extended family they truly enjoyed together. Their honeymoon trip was backpacking to Alaska by way of the ferry. Then over the years, they enjoyed exploring in Arizona, Mexico, Hawaii, and elsewhere in the western states. They were always up for outdoor adventures not to mention watching sports and rooting for the Oregon Ducks!
As the years went on, they had great memories and stories to pass on. Earl and Carol were married 34 years, his love and companion went home May 13, 2021. His last year was spent at Sheldon Park, where he appreciated the great staff and comradery. Earl, grandpa or papa will always be remembered for his love of family, his independent spirit, sense of humor and loving heart.
Earl was preceded in death by his mother and father, Lillian and Hans Plagmann; his siblings, Ray Plagmann, Hazel Miller, Dale Plagmann, and Delvin Plagmann; both his wives, Patricia Marie Plagmann and Carol Plagmann; and children, Linda Stanley and Sally Osborne. He is survived by his sister, Lillian Tucker; children, Nancy Murray, Tom (Jeanne) Plagmann, Sam (Joyce) Plagmann, Doug (Beth) Plagmann, Terry Plagmann, Dan (Donna) Plagmann, Wayne (Sharon) Dickson, Wendy (Sam) Samitore, Fran (Richie) Greene, and Fred (Wendy) Dickson; 36 grandchildren; 71 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
A celebration of life for Earl Delmar Plagmann will be held on September 10, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the Reedsport Church of God, officiating by Bob Whiteman of the Christian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Reedsport Braves Boosters.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In