June 2, 1950 – June 13, 2021
Earl Christian “Chris” Williamson, former Computer Science Instructor at Southwestern Oregon Community College, passed away at the age of 71, on June 13, 2021 in Coos Bay.
Second son of Edsel and Lila Williamson, Chris burst onto the scene on June 2, 1950. Lively and inquisitive, with a innate good humor, Chris adapted easily to changes as the growing family moved to Bainbridge Island, Washington in 1954. Throughout his teen years, he built carpentry skills, developed an interest in photography and sparked an interest in automobile mechanics. Acting on his talent for performance, he was cast in high school plays and landed roles with Potlatch Playhouse, the local community theater.
After graduation, he attended Peninsula College in Port Angeles and Washington State University in Pullman where he focused on film, television and radio production. In 1975, he graduated Cum Laud with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communications. He switched fields of study to Electronics, receiving an Associate in Technical Arts Degree from Olympic College. Chris continued his academic pursuits for most of his life, receiving a MS in Computer Science from East Texas State University as well as completing many personal and career enhancing courses.
Field Engineer, Technical Writer and World Traveler. Chris met each new challenge with humor and intelligence. His teaching career began in 1978 as an Electronics Instructor in Taif, Saudi Arabia. Chris returned there in 1981 to develop specialized curriculum to teach Technical English. After completing these contracts, he continued teaching Technical English and Computer Programming to foreign nationals in Greenville, Texas. Transferring to Northeast Texas Community College, Chris taught Computer Science from 1988 to 1998. He completed his teaching career after eighteen years at Southwestern Oregon Community College in 2016.
Chris was always ready with a joke, began nearly every sentence with a chuckle, a kind and compassionate soul who loved teaching above all. His many friends, students and family will miss his cheerful and insightful fellowship.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edsel Williamson; his mother, Lila Williamson; and his brother, Scott Williamson. He will be dearly missed by his partner, Crystal Cox; brother, Marc Williamson (Linda Sohlberg); sisters, Maureen Anderson (Terry) and Lori Haubrich (Bob Neumann); nieces, Emily Castaneda and Whitney Moser; nephews, Ryan Anderson, Shawn Anderson, Dustin Haubrich, Dulan Haubrich, Erik Williamson and Trygg Williamson.
Please join us as we remember Chris on Saturday, August 28, 2021 between 2 and 4 pm at the home of Crystal Cox for an outside gathering at 21 S Dean St., Coquille, 541-396-4107.
