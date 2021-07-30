December 23, 1940 – July 23, 2021
A memorial service for Durwood Ray Post Sr., 80, of Coos Bay, will be held at 2pm, Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay. Private inurnment will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Durwood was born December 23, 1940 in Empire, Oregon to Clinton Ray Post and Mae Aleta Post. He passed away July 23, 2021 in Coos Bay.
Durwood grew up with 8 brothers and sisters. He went to South Dakota to find work, and it was there he met and fell in love with LaVerna Kay Rogers. They married and started a family in Coos Bay, complete with 6 children.
In addition to his children, Durwood enjoyed 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He often commented about how much he enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow, participate in sports, and to receive photos of them. He was quick to brag about them to whoever would listen!
In his younger years, Durwood worked as a drywall contractor. He was one of the best and was well respected by fellow contractors. Later Durwood tried his hand at cable TV and worked briefly doing handyman work. When he finally was ready to officially retire, Durwood found that he couldn’t handle being completely idle. He joined the Bay Area Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered as a greeter. This continued until March of 2020.
Through the years, Durwood had many hobbies. In his youth, he loved playing baseball and was involved in football in high school. Later Durwood spent a lot of time with his family racing go-carts and even traveled to compete. He was actively involved at his family softball park, Mae Post Field in Empire, where he worked on the field, coached, and umpired regularly.
As Marshfield High School alum, Durwood enjoyed watching Marshfield sports and had season tickets for many years! Durwood was a huge University of Oregon fan. He went to football games as often as he could and even went to a few bowl games. Every spring he also looked forward to watching the Oregon girls’ softball team. One other thing that brought Durwood joy was watching the construction going on in town. He could spend hours watching the contractors!
Durwood was loved by everyone who knew him. He never apologized for his sense of humor, or his no-nonsense commentary about life. He will be missed by all.
Durwood is survived by his sons, Durwood Ray Post Jr. and Anthony Alan Post; daughters, Myra Kay Falk, Cheryl Lynn Heyer, and April Ann Post; his sisters, Dora, Emilie, and Marlene.
He was preceded in death by his ex-wife, LaVerna Post; his son, Jeffery Wayne Post; his sister, Bonnie; his brothers, Darrel, Clinton Jr., John, and his half-brother, Gilbert.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In