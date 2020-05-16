October 30, 1926 – May 2, 2020
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date for Duffy Stewart Stender, 93, of North Bend.
Duffy was born October 30, 1926 in Spokane, Washington to Julius Stender, Jr. and Anna J. (Daniels) Stender. He passed away of age related causes May 2, 2020 in Coos Bay.
Duffy grew up in Clark Fork, Idaho and graduated from Clark Fork High School. He was a World War II veteran having enlisted in the United States Army in 1946 and serving in the occupation and reconstruction phase in Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1948. Duffy graduated from the University of Idaho, Moscow in 1956 with a bachelor’s degree in Business. He married Veneita A. Goff September 11, 1954. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2019 after years of adventure in teaching, art, travel and enjoying nature and outdoor activities. He began his career in teaching in 1956 in Nevada. He then moved to Coos Bay in 1960 to teach business subjects at Marshfield High School for 25 years, retiring in 1985. Duffy loved people and their stories and enjoyed helping students find their early jobs as they pursued their career goals. He discovered his artistic talents during these years and carved many beautiful birds of myrtlewood and stone, displaying them in art galleries and art shows for many years. More recently, he had turned his talents and patience to weaving pine needle baskets, always exploring new designs and variations. After retiring from teaching, he and Veneita owned and operated an art gallery for several years in Bandon. Duffy enjoyed many happy days there visiting with the customers and artists and doing his own art work.
Duffy is survived by his wife, Veneita; son, Greg and daughter-in-law, Carol Stender of Florence; grandson, Chris; sisters–in-law, Lois Stender of Clarkston, Wash., and Dorothy Van Buskirk of Centralia, Wash.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Stan Stender; half-brother, Bruce Van Buskirk and son, Steven Stender.
He was a long time member of Bay Area Artists Association, a local nonprofit organization. Memorial contributions in Duffy’s name may be made to the Bay Area Artists Association, Education Legacy Fund, P.O. Box 907, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In