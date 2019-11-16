{{featured_button_text}}
Duane Robert Harmer

October 2, 1933 – November 5, 2019 

Duane Robert Harmer was born Oct. 2, 1933 in Tower City, N.D., the son of Walter and Anna (Olson) Harmer and passed Nov. 5, 2019 in Springfield, Oregon.

Duane graduated from Oregon Technical Institute (OTI) and proudly served in the United States Air Force. He was an avid fisherman and hunter who enjoyed the outdoors and wood crafting.  

Duane is survived by his wife of 48 years, “My Sally”; sons, Jeff Bunnell and wife, Jennifer, Tony Bunnell and wife, Robin; numerous grandchildren including, Chad, Carissa, Lindsey and  Tyler; great-granddaughter, Izabella; and brother, Dale Harmer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Karen; sons, Mark and Jeff and siblings, Donald, Betty and Shirley.

At his request, no public services will be held. A private entombment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum in Coos Bay.

Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave., 541-267-3131.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book, share photos and send condolences at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

