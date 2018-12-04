Duane Eskew

Try 1 month for 99¢
May 7, 1927 - October 15, 2018

Duane N. Eskew passed away peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 15, 2018. He was 91 years old.

Born May 7, 1927 in Coldwater, Kansas, Duane grew up in Gold Hill, Oregon with five brothers and sisters. He attended Gold Hill High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1945 to serve during the closing of WWII.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Christina A. Bolf. They lived in Coos Bay, Oregon where they raised four boys. He worked at Weyerhauser Company, retiring as a Millwright in 1985. After retirement, he and Chris enjoyed years of RV travel across the country, from Alaska to Arizona, and many points east.

Duane was very good at building with his hands, including two hand-built cabin-cruiser boats to fulfill his passion for salmon fishing and crabbing. Later in life, he scratch-built beautiful wooden, museum quality, scale model stagecoaches and matching Conestoga wagons, and numerous small wooden tractors.

He is survived by four sons and their spouses; Steve and Lori Eskew, Clover, SC; LCDR Corey Eskew, USN (Ret.) and Maj. Karen Eskew, USAF (Ret.), Savannah GA; Joe Eskew, Oregon City and Bob and Catherine Eskew, Eugene; five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna Johnson and Beth Ness, and his brother, Larry Eskew.

