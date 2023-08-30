A celebration of life for Drew James Davis, 41, of Coos Bay, will be held from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the North Bend Community Center, 2222 Broadway Avenue in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
The World's Latest E-Edition
Online Poll
The World's Latest E-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Now
Articles
- Fire stopped at Douglas County Forest Products
- Wild coho fishing regulations for coastal rivers posted
- Photos: Airport celebrates opening of aircraft rescue and fire fighting station
- Governor learns a lot during listening tour on coast
- SNAP Benefits: Oregon issuing $39M in food benefits to 325,000 children
- Accidental drowning at Laverne Park
- Fatal Crash on Highway 38 in Douglas County
- North Bend officer graduates from academy
- The World's E-edition for 8-29-23
- In the Money: State issues latest revenue forecast, taxpayers to see $5.6B in credits
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
Trending Now
Articles
- Fire stopped at Douglas County Forest Products
- Wild coho fishing regulations for coastal rivers posted
- Photos: Airport celebrates opening of aircraft rescue and fire fighting station
- Governor learns a lot during listening tour on coast
- SNAP Benefits: Oregon issuing $39M in food benefits to 325,000 children
- Accidental drowning at Laverne Park
- Fatal Crash on Highway 38 in Douglas County
- North Bend officer graduates from academy
- The World's E-edition for 8-29-23
- In the Money: State issues latest revenue forecast, taxpayers to see $5.6B in credits
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In