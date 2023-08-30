Drew James Davis

A celebration of life for Drew James Davis, 41, of Coos Bay, will be held from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the North Bend Community Center, 2222 Broadway Avenue in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131   www.coosbayareafunerals.com

