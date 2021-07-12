July 29, 1948 – April 26, 2021
Dr. Reginald “Reggie” DuFour, 72, passed away of natural causes the evening of Monday, April 26, 2021 in his home in Bandon, Oregon. He was surrounded by friends and loved ones at the time of his passing.
Reggie was born on July 29, 1948 in Marksville, Louisiana. One time as a child, Reggie spent the night hiding on the roof to avoid facing trouble. He fell in love with all the stars and decided right then he wanted to pursue astronomy. Reggie went on to win several major science fairs with his photographs of the moon and other space objects. Dr. DuFour studied Astronomy earning his Bachelors at LSU and his Masters and Ph.D. at University of Wisconsin. He spent a short time at NASA in Houston followed by over 40 years as a much beloved teaching and research professor of Astronomy at Rice University. A wonderful colleague and a loving friend, he was a key member of the galactic astronomy research area. He transitioned to emeritus status in 2015. During his tenure at Rice University, Reggie contributed to the field of Astronomy in many ways including taking one of the first digital color photographs of a galaxy. He mentored and supported amateur astronomers so much that some, upon discovering a minor planet, named it after him (33994 Regidufour).
Reggie loved animals. He always had two or three small dogs that he brought with him almost everywhere. He also had a passion for raising orchids. He grew them at both his Houston and Bandon homes. He was even able to get blooms from some rare and hard to grow arieties.
Reggie is survived by cousins as well as many, many friends and students who loved him.
A small memorial service will be held for Reggie at his Bandon residence on his birthday, July 29, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In