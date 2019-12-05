Dr. Paul Edward Starkey
December 9, 1920 - December 3, 2019
Paul was born in Fultanham, Ohio, graduated from Wittenberg University then achieved DDS in 1943 from Indiana University School of Dentistry. He served in the US Marine Corp at Great Lakes, South Pacific and China from 1944 - 1946. From 1947 - 1959 he practiced dentistry in Dayton, Ohio.
In 1959 he became Professor of Pediodontics at Indiana University and served as department chair until retirement. He is credited with 48 scientific publications and over 400 professional lectures in United States, Europe, and South America.
Paul loved to fish especially in the ocean so after retirement he moved to Coos Bay to be near his son Scott and daughter-in-law Kim with access to the ocean, bay and northwest forest. He was an active member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.
Dr. Starkey is survived by his children, sons, Henry, Susan, Scott and wife Kim; daughter, Jan and Dan Matthews; and his many grandchildren. His ashes will be interned by his wife's in Elma, New York with a family graveside service.
