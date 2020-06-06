February 6, 1943 – May 21, 2020
Services were held Friday 29 May, 2020 in Wheat Ridge, Colorado with Burial at Webber Cemetery in Mancos Colorado on Saturday 30 May, 2020.
Dr. Niels LeRoy (Roy) Martin was born February 6, 1943 to Jim and Oda Martin in Eugene, Oregon. Current resident of Arvada, Colorado, Roy, passed away peacefully at Wheat Ridge, Colorado on Thursday May 21, 2020 at 11:45 pm. His dear wife Janice was at his side.
Roy was the third of seven boys who were later joined by a sister. Blessed with a father who was a logger and trapper, and a mother who was quite handy with a rifle or hunting knife, he grew up in the woods and learned in his youth to trap, hunt, fish and fell trees — mostly on the Oregon Coast. As a young adult, Roy served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints amongst the Indians of Oklahoma and then returned to Port Orford, Oregon where he met and married his sweetheart, Janice Bushnell. Together they worked toward his earning both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Range Management while simultaneously starting a family.
During his professional career, Roy worked in many locations in the Western United States and around the world, particularly in the Middle East and Africa. Later in his career, he became Dr. Martin when he received his Ph.D. in Forestry, Wildlife and Range Management from the University of Idaho. Throughout his career, he led various development programs for the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) — culminating in a five-year assignment in Pakistan. From Pakistan, Roy returned to his beloved Oregon with his wife Janice, then eventually settled in Colorado to be near children and grandchildren.
Roy was a stalwart member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, holding many positions of responsibility both at home and abroad, including serving as the senior church authority in three different countries. Later in life, Roy and his wife, Janice, served a mission for their church in Nova Scotia, Canada during which time he was severely injured from a fall. Through his determination and perseverance, he overcame great odds and recovered sufficiently to focus on family, church service and family history.
Roy is survived by his wife, Janice Martin of Arvada, Colo.; children, Niels R. (Julie) Martin of Lantana, Texas; Eric S. (LeAnn) Martin of Aurora, Colo.; Leah S. Martin of Arvada, Colo.; Karen R. (Conrad) Acosta of Kwajalein Atoll, Marshall Islands; siblings Alvin, Kenneth, Thomas and Dawn; four grandsons (Zachary, Niels Tanner, Spencer, Ethan); seven granddaughters Madison (Mark), Katherine (Barrett), Elise (McLean), Annie, Lauren, Avery, Eva); and one great-granddaughter, Bonnie.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, James Kenneth and Oda Petersen Martin and brothers Peter, Daniel and William.
His family shares Roy’s firm conviction that Families are Forever and are so excited that he has been reunited with them.
