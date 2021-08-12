July 2, 1929 - August 1, 2021
What a complete life! 92 years full of adventures, dedication to his profession of medicine, devotion to his family and service to his community.
Don was born July 2, 1929 to Pauline and Ellis Poage in Tacoma, Washington. He was the oldest of two sons (brother, Ronald preceded him in death). He died August 1, 2021 at Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay, Oregon; due to complications from an accidental fall.
As a young teenager, Don survived a near fatal ruptured appendix (as penicillin was yet to be readily available). During his long recovery period he gained a deep appreciation for the science of medicine, which cemented his passion for his future profession of medical doctor & surgeon, as well as his desire to help other people.
Don attended Lincoln High School in Tacoma, graduating in 1947. He was an excellent student & musician. He had a lifelong love affair with the "The Big Band" sound, such as Glenn Miller & Benny Goodman. Don himself was a brilliant clarinetist, playing in multiple bands & orchestras throughout his high school and college years. He also gave clarinet lessons. In fact, he turned down offers from several universities for full ride music scholarships to pursue the study of medicine. But music was always a big part of his life and would prove to be the basis for many friendships over the years.
Don worked all through high school and college at various jobs, but had the best stories to tell of his days working at the post office; sorting and delivering mail and working at the nearby logging camps primarily on the road building detail.
Don graduated from the College of Puget Sound, in Tacoma in 1951 with a major in chemistry and a minor in biology. He spent 3 years in the National Guard while attending college, primarily serving in the medical/hospital unit as a corporal. He would go on to earn his medical degree from the University of Washington, graduating in 1955. It was during his time at the U of W that he married the love of his life, Joanne Lowry in June of 1953. They were married for over 65 years, before her passing in July of 2018.
Don joined the U.S. Public Health Service in 1955 which began a whirlwind journey for he and Joanne over the next 8 plus years; crisscrossing the United States while serving his country and receiving his surgical training. He began his service in San Francisco; including such adventures as saving a knifed inmate at Alcatraz for which he received a raucous ovation from the other prisoners as he left the island. He was then sent to Bethel, Alaska where it was common for him to make trips to remote villages via canoe or dog sled to treat the native populations. His next assignment took him to Staten Island, New York; where one of his most interesting duties was a stint as the doctor on a Coast Guard Cutter patrolling the North Sea. They next left New York for Gallup, New Mexico. While helping to set up the new Public Health hospital in Gallup he worked as a surgeon on the Navajo Indian Reservation at Ft. Defiance, Arizona. Then it was back to Alaska, this time as a surgeon in Sitka. His final assignment took them to Savannah, Georgia. By this time, with a wife and three children he decided it was time to leave the Public Health Service as a Lt Commander and put down roots.
In 1963 Don and Joanne chose to live in Coos Bay and he took a position with the Coos Bay Clinic as the first surgeon in the area. In 1966 Don became a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He spent 10 years with the Bay Clinic before opening his own practice in 1973. He remained in private practice for the next 20 plus years. During this period one of his crowning achievements was being part of the group which was instrumental in getting the current Bay Area Hospital funded and built. In 1981 he was honored by the Oregon Medical Assoc. chosen as the Oregon Doctor Citizen of the year. In 1995 he closed out his private practice but continued acting as an assistant surgeon to various other doctors in the community well into his 80's.
Besides medicine, Don was actively involved in the community on too many boards and commissions to mention here, but some of his favorites were being a lifelong member of the Lions Club, a devoted MHS Pirate Booster, and being a Coos Bay City Councilman from 1975 -1978, then Mayor from 1979 - 1982.
In 2014 Don & Joanne moved to the Inland Point Retirement Community in North Bend. Here they established a new community of friends which fast became more like family than just friends. After Joanne's passing in 2018 Don became especially close to Don Rubin and his wife, Linda. The 2 "Dons" became best friends and spent hours shooting pool, listening to their favorite Big Band Sounds and the likes of Sinatra, and continuing with his community service, they volunteered together every Tuesday at the Coos Bay Visitor's Center.
Don was proud and thankful that he maintained his independence including driving until the last couple weeks of his life. Dad always said that "he was luckiest man alive" to have lived the life he was blessed with while having Joanne at his side. You are together again now, Dad. We will forever love you. Thank you for being our wonderful father!
Don is survived by his three children and their spouses, Richard (Diane), Robert (Peanut) and Dona Jo (Victor). Grandchildren, Sammy, Robert, Joshua, Melissa, Rochelle, Nicholas; and great grandson, Caleb.
Cremation was handled by the Coos Bay Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In