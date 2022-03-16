October 14, 1981 - March 9, 2022
A celebration of life will be held for Dr. Devin Mikael Brice, 40, Coos Bay, at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Coquille High School, 499 West Central Boulevard, Coquille. Arrangements are being handled by Coos Bay Chapel.
Dr. Brice was born October 14, 1981 in Coquille and died Wednesday, March 9, 2022 in Coos Bay.
Officiants for the service will be Pastor David Scanlon of the Coos Bay Four Square Church, and Pastor David Woodruff of Skyline Baptist Church, North Bend.
Dr. Brice attended Skyline Baptist Church in North Bend, with his family.
Survivors include his widow, Hanh Huu Hong Hoang and three sons, Donald Huu Brice, Jet Huu Brice, and Archer Huu Brice, all of Coos Bay; his mother, Mary Woolley, his father Harold Brice Jr. and step-mother, Renee Marineau, all of Coquille. He is also survived by his brother, Derek and April Brice of San Clemente, California; and sister, Dana and Jason Cox of Roseburg. Survivors also include step-brothers, Casey Woolley of Woodburn, Brett Woolley of Willamina; step-sisters, Holly Marshall of Chicago, and Tara Marshall-Erickson of North Bend; mother-in-law, Nancy Hoang of Houston, TX; brother-in-laws, Vinh and Nga Hoang of Sugarland, TX, and Huy and Trang Hoang of Longview, TX; and sister-in-law, Helen and Kenny Jan of Richmond, TX.
After attending Coquille Schools from Kindergarten through 11th grade, Dr. Brice graduated from Marshfield High School in 2000. The decision to change schools was made by Dr. Brice, as his percussion mentor and band teacher, Mr. Gary Wiese had retired. During middle school and high school, Dr. Brice played with many school and community ensembles, including at the Coquille Christian Community Church. He was named the state’s top jazz drummer his 11th grade year. His love of jazz music continued his entire life. He continued to play his drum set with many ensembles and at the Oregon Coast Music Festival.
Setting out on the path to dentistry that he had decided on by sixth grade, he attended Southwestern Oregon Community College for one year, then transferred to Oregon State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in general science in 2004. He studied abroad in England for a semester during his junior year while at Oregon State University. It was also at Oregon State University that Dr. Brice met his future wife, in a microbiology laboratory class. They were married on September 2, 2006. Dr. Brice attended Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland beginning in 2004 and earned his doctorate of dental medicine in 2008.
Dr. Brice moved back to Coos County to begin his dental career while living near his parents. He purchased multiple dental practices over the years, starting with the purchase of Apple Dental in 2009, which was relocated, expanded, and rebranded as Above Dental in 2016.
Dr. Brice’s practice implemented a program of buying back Halloween candy from children and encouraging them to save for their education. His practice also offered free dental services one day a year. Dr. Brice was a supporter of numerous local charities and fundraising efforts.
Dr. Brice was a life-long learner who wanted to provide the best possible service to his patients. To do this he aggressively pursued post-dental-school certifications early in his career. He was a long-time clinical instructor for the Oregon Implant Continuum. He was extremely generous in sharing his knowledge with patients and with other dentists.
He enjoyed and excelled at many outdoor sporting activities, including mountain biking, water-skiing, barefoot skiing, jet-skiing, surfing, kiteboarding, snowboarding, and driving his sand rail in the dunes. He even enjoyed riding unicycles with a local group. He loved the outdoors, especially at the family lake house, improving the facilities there and enjoying the natural surroundings.
He was a world traveler, studying abroad, and practicing his Vietnamese while motor-biking through Vietnam. He visited Vietnam several times, including during his last summer in dental school when he spent several weeks volunteering at a dental clinic. He enjoyed trips with, and to visit, his family and friends all over the Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, California, and Texas, as well as abroad to Vietnam, Cambodia, India, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Portugal, Japan, and Mexico.
He was a skilled carpenter and woodworker and created many items for his homes, including furniture and art installations. He designed the operatories and the instrument-air-supply systems for the Above Dental building, constructed in 2016.
Dr. Brice will be remembered for his boundless energy and enthusiasm; his amicable and outgoing nature and ability to quickly make friends; his focused pursuit of excellence in everything he put his attention to, from hobbies to the practice of dentistry, from building a business to fixing things around the office and the house; for his frequent and often elaborate pranks; but most of all for his love for his family and his wife, and his hands-on approach to raising his three boys. They were his constant companions.
Dr. Brice is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Patty and Ross Sisson, Bend; Paul and Sharron Farr, Coos Bay; Rebecca Fields, Coos Bay; Judith and Gene Critchfield, Kansas City, Missouri; Ramona Rohrs, Memphis, Tennessee; as well as first-cousin-once-removed, Jay Farr and Victoria Farr Crumbpacker, Coos Bay; and Linda Farr, Stony Brook, New York.
Survivors also include cousins, Tim and Ann Sisson, Albany; Stephanie and Robert Tadjiki, Bend; Brian and Dee Sisson, Seattle; and Monica and Shaun Hart, Vancouver, WA; Jim and Helen Farr, Coos Bay; Kim and Bill Rice, Meridian, Idaho; Tracy Farr, Spokane Valley; Donna and Roland Metzger, Weston; Kay and Mike Hartley, Salem; Ward Fuller, Coos Bay; Marcy Ponto, Coos Bay; Lorry and Scott Williams, Coos Bay; Lugene and Dan Neal, Coos Bay; Dennis and Carmen Armstrong, Findlay, OH; Jacob and Traci Rohrs, Matthew and Krystal Rohrs, all of Memphis, TN; Garren and Hamed Ashari, Mansfield, MA; Steve and Denise Aldrich, David and Kelly Aldrich, Kelly and Melanie Critchfield, Patricia and Larry Antey, all of Kansas City, MO; Douglas Barnett, Hillsboro; Judy and Bill Ohlsen, Bandon; and Debra Stump, Rainier.
Survivors also include nieces and nephews, Sophia, Dexter, Deacon and Dashiell Brice, San Clemente, California; John and Caroline Train, Reedsport and Roseburg; Emma Hoang, Sugarland, TX; Kyle Hoang, Houston, TX; Samantha, and Kevin Hoang, Longview, TX; and Alexandria Jan, Richmond, TX.
Stepfather, Danny Woolley, Coquille; grandparents, Emma Frances and Donald Farr, Coquille; Pearl Mae and Harold Brice Sr., North Bend; uncle, David Farr, Oakland, CA; aunt, Leona Grace Barnett, Salem; aunt, Mary Miller, Coos Bay; cousin, Robert Ellis, Lafayette, LA; and father-in-law, Huong Hoang, of Houston, TX, preceded him in death.
Contributions can be made to Pacific Pregnancy Clinic, Gotta Go Corporation, Bay Area Foursquare Church, and Skyline Baptist Church.
Memories can be sent to dbricememories@gmail.com.
