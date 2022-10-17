Douglas Stewart Johnson

February 24, 1944 - October 13, 2022
Doug was born in Tillamook, Oregon on February 24, 1944. He passed away on October 13, 2022 in Portland, Oregon after a brief illness. He was 78.
Doug married the love of his life, Joyce (Jones) on February 16, 1963 in Newport, Oregon; they were married for 59 years. They then moved to Sandy, Oregon where he worked in the woods and other timber related jobs. In 1963 Cindy was born; 2 years later Rob was added to the family. Shortly after Doug and Joyce moved to Coos Bay, Oregon where Dad started his career as a Longshoremen. Doug was proud of the work he did and enjoyed the camaraderie with his Longshoremen brothers.
Doug was an avid outdoors man, from ﬁshing to hunting to sight-seeing and even cutting ﬁrewood, he enjoyed everything outdoors and valued the time spent with anyone who participated in any of the activities. We were lucky enough to be able to have long conversations with Dad before his passing. He spoke about how proud and how much he loved his wife, Joyce (he called her his sweetheart), Cindy, Rob, his grandchildren and great grandchildren. His grandchildren meant the world to him. Many stories were told about camping trips, ﬁshing adventures, hunting trips and outings that were almost always outside.
Grandpa was able to spend time with his grandkids and great grandchildren teaching them many things about the great outdoors. He enjoyed this time more than can be explained in words. He was also known for the way he took care of all things the family owned. There was a place for everything and everything needed to be in its place, as well as keeping up the yard work and keeping vehicles spotless, inside and out. This was a source of great pride for him.
Those who knew him know he was a quiet man who led by example and was proud of the way he led his life. We know that he had no regrets and the way he lived his last days of his life with grace was incredible to witness, we only hope our family can mirror that grace to honor him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Stewart Johnson and mother, Lela Klemetti (Johnson) (Drinkard).
Memorial service will be held on October 21, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Skyline Baptist Church, 3451 Liberty Street, North Bend OR 97459; where Doug and his family attended for over 40 years.
