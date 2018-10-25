May 18, 1942 - Oct. 17, 2018
Services were held for Douglas McArthur Boggs, 76, of Bandon, on Monday, Oct. 22, at Amling and Schroeder Funeral Home in Bandon. A graveside military service followed at the Rink Creek cemetery. A potluck gathering was held at the VFW Hall in Bandon.
Douglas passed away Oct. 17, 2018 at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born May 18, 1942 in Pound, Virginia. In 1961, he joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany assigned to the 529th Military Police Honor Guard. Honorably discharged in 1965 he returned to Pound, Virginia and joined the Pound Police Department. He later moved to Oregon with his sister and met Laura Savage in Myrtle Point. Laura was the love of his life and they were married 52 years until she passed away May 29, 2017.
Doug worked as a truck driver most of his career for Moore Mill Lumber Company until he went into business for himself and eventually retired. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and most of all his grandkids, Kady Valentine and Briana Valentine. He got some of his greatest pleasure out of hunting with his granddaughter, Kady and talking animals with Briana. He could catch a fish in a mud puddle and was a deadly shot with a .30-.30 lever action. His heart was always with his family in Virginia.
He is survived by his son, Derwin Boggs of Gold Beach; daughters, Lina Valentine and son-in-law, Pat Valentine of Bandon, Kady Valentine of Bandon, and Briana Valentine of Myrtle Point; sisters, Allie Sturgill and Laura Stidham of Pound, Virginia; brother, Vernon Boggs and sister-in-law, Linda Boggs of Blacksburg, Virginia; brother, Carson and sister-in-law, Truby Boggs of Pound, Virginia; and brother, Lester Boggs of Pound, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walton Boggs; mother, Lina (Vanover) Boggs; brother, Arlie Boggs; brother, Curt Boggs; and the love of his life his wife and sweetheart, Laura Boggs.
