April 5, 19420 – July 6, 2020
Douglas “Doug” Boyd Ames passed away on July 6, 2020 at home in Bullhead City, Arizona, at the age of 78.
Doug was born on April 5, 1942 in Blytheville, Arkansas to Vernon and Opal Ames. Doug grew up in Torrence, California. Doug moved his family to Oregon in 1969 where he lived the majority of his life. He retired from Roseburg Forest Products and moved to Bullhead City, Arizona in 2014. Doug enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, watching baseball and football, tinkering with cars, and family gatherings.
Preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth Ames and Terry Ames; and daughter, Cathy Laird. Survived by life partner, Mary; children, Tracy Gomez, Sheryl Ames, Alicia Ames, and Evan Ames; sisters, Sue Carol Jorsch and Kathy Sison. Doug has eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Celebration of life will be held in Bandon, Oregon on July 17, 2021. For more information please call 541-404-5560.
