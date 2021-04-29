January 11, 1944 – April 20, 2021
On April 20, 2021 Doug passed away peacefully at home in North Bend. Doug is survived by his wife, Sandra; stepdaughter, Amber; and sisters, Ann, Denice and Karen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Arlene; and brother, Vaughn. Doug grew up in Ontario, Oregon and graduated from high school in 1962.
Doug retired from the Army Reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel with over 42 years of continuous military service. He retired from the State of Oregon, working 32 years. He was a graduate of BYU, Boise State and The Command and General Staff College.
Doug enjoyed sand drag racing, riding on the dunes with friends, traveling, hunting and camping. He was a very generous man and enjoyed helping others.
In 2008 Doug was diagnosed with Dementia Alzheimer’s, showing symptoms in late 2006. In this progressive disease his memories were slowly erased. His last 8 years required 24 hour care. Keeping Doug home was very important to Sandra. In 2019 Dishner’s Adult Foster Care was created to care for his needs and others enduring that level of care….inspiring Dishner’s II to open in 2020. With loving care, Doug was able to live at home and engage with residents who became part of an extended family. He leaves so many memories we will cherish as long as God allows.
A special thank you to our departed friend, Darrel Dishner for his contributions and friendship.
A special thank you to Lyric Jefferson for all her compassionate care and love she gave to Doug his last three years.
A special thank you to all our family and friends… your love kept us going.
A special thank you to all his caregivers and to Hospice for the comfort, care and support.
A special thank you to Dr. Keerti Jaini. You were his favorite physician.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
