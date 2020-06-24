Dortha Ruth Shields
May 14, 1925 – June 20, 2020
A graveside service for Dortha Ruth Shields, 95, of North Bend will be held at 11 am, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Clear Creek Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri.
Dortha was born May 14, 1925 in Tipton, Oklahoma to Jetson D. and Francis S. Henry. On Saturday, June 20, 2020, Dortha, our dearest mother, grandmother, great-grandmother (Nana) was gently called to Heaven as she passed peacefully in her sleep.
Dortha lived most of her life in Springfield, Missouri and moved to Coos Bay, Oregon in 1992 after the passing of her husband Jack.
She spent her life selflessly devoted to her daughter Linda and 3 grandchildren, Larry, Mary, and Kenneth (deceased). Despite her many hours of working daily to “make-ends-meet” she still found time to make sure her daughter had what was necessary. Dortha always said her life started when she met her husband Jack Shields, whom she talked about lovingly. She fondly engaged those around her with stories of their nights dancing and the love they shared for one another. Dortha would also say Jack always took the time to give her everything she wanted; especially her house in Springfield, Missouri; which she loved.
Dortha moved to Oregon to be closer to her daughter Linda and beloved son-in-law Bill. Bill and Dortha enjoyed morning coffee and talks daily until Bill’s passing in 2003. Dortha enjoyed visiting her grandson Larry, his wife Michelle, and great grand-daughter Chelsea in many of their duty stations while he was active duty Navy. Larry was grateful that Dortha was at his graduation from boot camp and his retirement 28 years later.
She spent the remainder of her “Golden Years” in the loving care of her devoted grand-daughter Mary, her husband Tony, and great grand-sons Trevor and Mark. Dortha could always count on lots of laughs, love, and trips to the nail salon in her years with Mary. She shared her love of quilting with friends and family both in Missouri and Oregon.
Dortha will always be remembered with fondness and love. She will be missed by so many who loved her. We all hope you are dancing in heaven with Jack.
Dortha leaves to mourn her; daughter, Linda McCoy of Coos Bay, Oregon; grandson, Larry McCoy and his wife, Michelle McCoy; great-granddaughter, Chelsea McCoy of Bristow, Virginia; granddaughter, Mary Deane her husband, Tony of North Bend, Oregon; great-grandsons, Trevor Deane of Talent, Oregon and Mark Deane of North Bend, Oregon; as well as many family and friends.
Dortha is now reunited with her beloved husband Jack; grandson, Kenneth; son-in-law, Bill; as well as many friends.
- Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
