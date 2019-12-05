Dorothy May Lane
February 15, 1929 - November 25, 2019
Dorothy May Lane, 90, of Lebanon Ore. passed away Nov. 25, 2019 at her home with loved ones at her side. She was born to James and Charlottie Bright on Feb. 15, 1929 in Portland, Ore. She graduated from Marshfield High School in Coos Bay Ore. In 1948 she married Albert (Buster) Lane. They lived in North Bend, Ore. 19 years before moving to Lebanon, Ore.
Dorothy spent 45 years of her life raising registered Welsh ponies. She always loved showing her ponies to others and sharing her love and knowledge of the breed.
You have free articles remaining.
Dorothy is survived by her 2 daughters, Connie Rye of Sweet Home, Ore. and Becky McDonnell of Soap Lake, Wash.; 5 grandchildren, Candace Rye of Lebanon, Ore., Casey McDonnell (Sarah), Rachel Hufman (Todd), Jason McDonnell (Lindsey) and Nathan McDonnell (Janie), all of Ephrata, Wash.; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Mary Schuyler of Myrtle Creek, Ore.; and brother, Raymond Bright of Damascas, Ore.
She was proceded in death by her son, Terry Lane in 1985; her husband, Albert Lane in 2005; her parents; and brother, Robert Bright.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday Dec. 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at Huston-Jost Funeral Home in Lebanon, Ore.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In