{{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy May Lane

February 15, 1929 - November 25, 2019

Dorothy May Lane, 90, of Lebanon Ore. passed away Nov. 25, 2019 at her home with loved ones at her side.  She was born to James and Charlottie Bright on Feb. 15, 1929 in Portland, Ore.  She graduated from Marshfield High School in Coos Bay Ore.  In 1948 she married Albert (Buster) Lane.  They lived in North Bend, Ore. 19 years before moving to Lebanon, Ore.

Dorothy spent 45 years of her life raising registered Welsh ponies.  She always loved showing her ponies to others and sharing her love and knowledge of the breed.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Dorothy is survived by her 2 daughters, Connie Rye of Sweet Home, Ore. and Becky McDonnell of Soap Lake, Wash.; 5 grandchildren, Candace Rye of Lebanon, Ore., Casey McDonnell (Sarah), Rachel Hufman (Todd), Jason McDonnell (Lindsey) and Nathan McDonnell (Janie), all of Ephrata, Wash.; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Mary Schuyler of Myrtle Creek, Ore.; and brother, Raymond Bright of Damascas, Ore.

She was proceded in death by her son, Terry Lane in 1985; her husband, Albert Lane in 2005; her parents; and brother, Robert Bright.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday Dec. 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at Huston-Jost Funeral Home in Lebanon, Ore.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Lane as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments