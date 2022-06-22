Dorothy Mae Miller

June 5, 1933 – June 14, 2022
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Dorothy M. Miller, 89, of Coos Bay, will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road in Coos Bay, with Pastor Alyssa Augustson presiding. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay with a private inurnment to take place at a later date at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.
Dorothy was born Dorothy Mae Clark on June 5, 1933 in the Village of Walker, near Benedict, Minnesota. Her parents were Harold and Annie, and she had four siblings, Maxine, Haroldine, Lyle and Al. Dorothy graduated from Laporte High School, class of 1951 and later earned a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education at Marylhurst University. Dorothy met her husband Bob when they were both teenagers in Kabekona Corner, Minnesota. Dorothy and Bob were married on December 17, 1955. They had two children, Marla and Roger.
Dorothy worked as an elementary school teacher and substitute teacher. Dorothy and her family moved to Oregon in 1961. Dorothy and Bob owned and ran a Western Auto store for 5 years. After that, she was the Director of the Bandon Community Child Care Center for many years. She loved working with children and helping them develop. She also did extensive volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity and worked as a mediator for the municipal courts.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Marla and her husband, Jimmy and Roger and his wife, Sherry; grandchildren, David, Geoffrey, and Sarah and her husband Celso; great-grandson Leobardo; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and step-family. Dorothy was a deeply caring person who was loved and treasured by all who knew her.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Annie Clark; her husband, Bob; her sister, Maxine; her granddaughter, Amy; and her great granddaughter, Guadalupe.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of the North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In