March 9, 1921 – June 9, 2021
Roots
Dorothy was born in North Bend, Oregon. She grew up at Wilanch Inlet near Cooston. She rode her father’s tug across the bay each day to attend high school as there was no McCullough Bridge yet. Dorothy’s father, Victor Lindstrom was born in 1891 in what would become North Bend (Old Town). Her mother, Mae Engblom Lindstrom was born in Empire in 1897.
Dorothy’s paternal grandparents, William and Sophie Lindstrom, were Order of Runeberg type Swedes (ethnically and linguistically Swedish, but living in the country of Finland). They immigrated to America in the 1800s, homesteading on Wilanch Inlet to dairy farm.
Her maternal grandfather, August Engblom, immigrated to the U.S. from Sweden. He worked at the lifesaving station on the North Spit and as Empire town Marshall. Dorothy’s maternal grandmother, Lydia Patterson Engblom, was a covered wagon pioneer coming from Illinois with her parents in 1864 over the Oregon Trail to settle in Scottsburg.
In Swedish, Lindstrom means lindon or good luck tree beside the stream and Engblom means a meadow flower.
Vic had a tug that ferried milk, mail and passengers from Cooston to North Bend until McCullough Bridge put him out of business. He built wooden mine sweepers in the Coos Bay shipyard during WWII.
Mae was very civic minded. She taught first aid for the Red Cross and was on the election board for 50 years. During the Cold War she was the leader of the Civil Air Patrol and recruited 1,100 volunteers from the Coos Bay area to take turns scanning the sky every evening for Russian bombers.
Past and Future
Dorothy was predeceased by her parents; an unnamed older baby brother who died on the first day of his life; her older brother and spouse, Ken and Marie Lindstrom; younger sister and spouse, Jeanette and Ronaldo Hodge and two of their children, Ronnie Hodge and Dale Hodge Klein. Also predeceasing Dorothy was almost everyone in her generation, including Dorothy May Lindstrom, a childhood and lifelong friend who grew up just down the road in Cooston.
Surviving are her children, Sam Scavera and spouse Rene, Paula Scavera and spouse Steve Haavig, Toni Scavera Howard and spouse Jim Howard, and Jim Scavera and his pet goldfish. She is survived by Sam’s kids, Kevin Scavera and Denise Fiello; by Jim’s kids, Gina Scavera, Victor Scavera, Adrienne Scavera and Rachel Scavera; and by Toni’s kids, Kenny Willsey and Jimmy Willsey. Also surviving her are her nieces, Sandra Hodge Lovie, Dr. Susan Hodge-Mueller, Janet Lindstrom Lovell, Betty Lindstrom Pederson and nephew Bobby “rock and roll” Lindstrom. Five great-grandchildren survive: Brittany Vartanian, Samantha and Isabella Fiello, Zachary and Lilliana Willsey. Although separated by 3,000 miles and a divorce, Dorothy still considered her East Coast nieces and nephews to be part of her family. Surviving her are Sam Scavera, Steve Scavera, Debbie Scavera Moore, Joanne Tribe Snyder, and Stephanie Madrid. Predeceasing were Harold Sonny Tribe and Barbara Tribe Keller.
Occupations
In her early years Dorothy was a crab shaker, waitress, typist, and welder. After her divorce in the 1970s, she earned an AA degree in Business at SWOCC and worked as a hospital clerk and curator at the Coos History Museum. But the dominant role for mom during her productive years was that of mother and homemaker. Before there were any pizza parlors in Coos County, our family was eating mom’s homemade pizza (Italian soul food) every Sunday evening. The mixing bowls with rising dough sitting near the heating stove on Sunday day would be the sight and aroma reminders that it was pizza night again. I’ve eaten pizza in Rome, Naples, and Sicily, New York and Chicago; none compare with mom’s homemade pizza. Maybe it was all in the wrist, but maybe it was the love.
Sorry mom, but the lutfisk (Swedish soul food) served on certain holidays was not that great a hit.
Go Bulldogs
Dorothy graduated from North Bend High School in 1937. Her mother had attended NBHS in the early 1900s and Dorothy’s aunt, Hilda Lindstrom – a basketball star – graduated in 1911 as the 11th person to graduate from NBHS. Hilda may have been among the first students to attend NBHS when the doors opened in 1908. Dorothy’s four children are NBHS alumni, graduating in the ‘60s and ‘70s. A generation later, a good number of her grandchildren became NBHS alumni. In 2020 her great-grandson Zachary Willsey became the fifth generation of his family to graduate from NBHS, putting the cap (so far) on a legacy that spans the entire history of NBHS.
Dorothy Saves the World
As a charter member of the Greatest Generation, Dorothy did her part to set the world free for democracy. In the months after Pearl Harbor, she quit her job as a typist and enrolled in Marshfield Vocational School to earn her certification as a welder. Then she was off to the Kaiser Shipyards in Portland.
She once earned a presidential award for being part of the team that built a Liberty ship in ten days, start to finish, stem to stern. President Roosevelt made a secret cross country train trip in Pullman 1 to tour defense plants. He arrived in Portland to watch the launching of the SS Joseph N. Teal and its christening by his daughter. A nationwide news blackout was observed until ten days after he returned to Washington, D.C.. The building of the “wonder ship” was the lead story for Life Magazine on October 12, 1942.
Three months after the keel was laid, the Teal was the first cargo chip to reach Guadalcanal with supplies for U.S. marines. The enemy knew the story of the Teal and had a price on her head, but they never succeeded. Actually, the Teal survived long after WWII. But, just like the young men and women that built her, she grew old and wore out. Of the thousands of Liberty ships built, she was among the last five afloat when she was scrapped in 1963. No wonder the Fascists and Nazis didn’t stand a chance.
So, Rosie the Riveter, scoot over a little bit - there’s room enough on that podium for Dorothy the Arc Welder.
Retirement
Dorothy was known to drop a dime or two in the slot machines. She was not a person to discriminate against her Native American friends and neighbors; she frequented both the Coos and Coquille casinos. She loved to go to garage sales and collect items, most would say to the extreme; but in the final say, it was her life to extreme. Besides the excitement of finding unique or needed items at bargain prices, there was the social side to garage saleing that she enjoyed.
In her later years she enjoyed tending her flowers and sitting in the sun at the top of the driveway, ready to visit with anyone who might see her and drop by. A lifelong decline in hearing eventually required her to have a notepad and pen nearby to offer the visitor.
The Queen of Everett St.
That is how she was addressed by an old Everett Streeter as he congratulated her on her 100th birthday. It took 75 years to gain the title, but this is how the story unfolds.
As WWII was winding down, Dorothy married a sailor from Jersey who was stationed at the North Bend Air Station. They went off to Port Hueneme in California for a while, then after his discharge from the service they decided to put down roots in North Bend. They paid $250 for an unimproved lot on Everett Street and another $500 for a house being moved from center field as the city was then developing Clyde Allen baseball field. They were now living the American Dream – a home of their own. No indoor plumbing for the first five years and eventually four children in a two bedroom house; a third bedroom was added in the late ‘50s.
Some of the old families of Everett Street and a few of the noteworthy individuals are: Amos, Harder, Shanley (Dick – U of O football, scored a TD against Ohio State in Rose Bowl), Prosa, Taylor, Ramsey, Taylor again, Scavera, Hanhi, Fertig, Boch, Farrens, Payne (Mike – BYU basketball), Johnson, Milbert, Karavanich, Castle, Bailey, Swain (Bill – NFL Giants), Lovell (Stan – 9.8 100 yard dash), Anderson and King.
Some of the new folks on Everett (after 1960) were Ross, Emmett, Spring, Hall, Anderson, Smith, Davidson, and Alvarez.
Nearby and almost on Everett Street were Nagle, Thrush, Carter, Engleke, Urbach, Hodge, Graham, Murto, Locken, Romani, Beauchmin, Medlock and Combs.
All of the Old Guard have moved on, leaving Dorothy, if not by birth then certainly by seniority on her hundredth birthday, the Queen of Everett Street.
Birthday Girl
On March 9, 2021 Dorothy reached her 100th birthday. Covid-19 cut short any formal gathering but she was thankful for the cards from family and old friends. She felt like Glen Campbell’s “Rhinestone Cowboy” – “getting cards and letters from people I don’t even know.” She was particularly proud to get a birthday card from the 46th elected President of the United States of America, Joseph R. Biden.
All Good Things Must End
Dorothy’s cause of death wasn’t anything in particular, just that at 100 she was “plumb worn out.” She was never in pain and didn’t really have time to suffer the anxiety of being separated from her beloved “stuff” that surrounded her. She hadn’t taken a pill or seen a doctor in five years. In her mid-90s she could read a newspaper outside without glasses. But, gradually she lost her strength and was hospitalized.
Thanks to the Meals on Wheels folks for the food deliveries and attention to her welfare. Thanks to the NBFD, EMTs, doctors, nurses, and staff at BAH for making the last 5 days of this 36,590 day (100 year) journey as comfortable and dignified as possible. Also thanks to the Quilts for Giving folks for the quilt that brought some brightness and color to her hospital stay. Also remembered are her loyal friends in her later years, neighbor Kathy and fellow antiquer, Rene Majeski.
The family has decided that there will be no services. It would be enough of tribute to her if you would remember to treat some other person as kindly as Dorothy had treated you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In